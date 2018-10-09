Miss Ukraine disqualified for being a mum
Veronika Didusenko was crowned Miss Ukraine 2018 but had her title taken away when organisers found out she was a mum.

She tells Newsbeat that the rules need to change.

  • 09 Oct 2018
