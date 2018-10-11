The post-Brexit wedding

Video

Rachel Marriott moved to Germany in 2012 and is planning to make Berlin her home after getting married to Marcus Riesner. But first there's the wedding to organise.

There is no agreement in place yet to regulate flights between the UK and the EU after Brexit, and the couple are worried about guests travelling from England to Germany after Brexit - not to mention whether they'll have to pay extra to import British beer for the reception.

Rachel became a German citizen after Brexit so she can be sure of her right to live there, but Marcus may not earn enough to be allowed to live in the UK in future, if the government puts an end to freedom of movement.

