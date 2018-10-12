Call of Duty explains Battle Royale choice

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Call of Duty: Why we put 'own twist' on Battle Royale mode
Radio 1 Newsbeat's had exclusive access to the team behind the new Call of Duty.
They explain why they've introduced a Battle Royale mode for the first time, following the huge success of titles like Fortnite and PUBG.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-45826400/call-of-duty-why-we-put-own-twist-on-battle-royale-modeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window