Red Dead 2: A 'leap forward' for Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption 2: Can it live up to the hype?
Eight years in the making, Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games' first major release since 2013's Grand Theft Auto V.
That went on to become the most financially successful media release of all time.
In a rare interview, Rockstar talks to Radio 1 Newsbeat about the challenges of making such a highly anticipated game.
25 Oct 2018
