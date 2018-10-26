The baby penguin with two gay dads

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby penguin with two 'gay' dads hatched in Sydney
Same-sex penguin couple Sphen and Magic have hatched their first foster chick at Sea Life Sydney.
It's being called Baby Sphengic (for now) and will live in the pebble nest its dads built.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window