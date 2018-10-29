DIY Generation: Young Hustlers - a Newsbeat documentary

Video

Increasing numbers of young people want to quit the traditional nine to five and run their own businesses.

1Xtra DJ Jamz Supernova meets six young entrepreneurs who want to do things their own way.

Jamz follows the four businesses over several months and introduces them to mentors who've been there and done it.

But who will take on the advice and who will ultimately fail?

