Meet Harriet: Ireland's singing donkey

Video

A donkey that was never able to "hee-haw" has become world famous for her operatic singing.

Her impressive voice has been compared to parts of the opera Madame Butterfly and has now been viewed over 700,000 times.

Martin Stanton, a neighbour who lives about 20 minutes away from the donkey, was paying her a visit and filmed her saying hello to him.

He posted the footage online - and Harriet's opera impression went viral.

