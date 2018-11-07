Student shows off her best Farage eye-roll

Media player
'Eye-roll' Farage student shows how it's done
A clip of Harriet Ellis rolling her eyes behind Nigel Farage during a TV Brexit debate has gone viral.
So the University of Birmingham student shows Newsbeat exactly how it's done.
