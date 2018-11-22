From Russia Without Love?

Video

To say tensions are high between Russia and the UK right now would be an understatement. They've been accused of a lot - everything from poisoning spies to peddling fake news and trying to influence elections.

But what do they think of Britain? To find out, Newsbeat reporter Will Chalk has spent a week there. We meet real young Russians - from an arts collective formed around a shared love of Vladamir Putin, to a 26-year-old who makes his living by climbing high buildings without a safety harness.

Are our countries enemies? And, if so, how are we supposed to build bridges?