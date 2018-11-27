How The Amazons recorded Black Magic

Video

Black Magic was one of the biggest hits from The Amazons' debut album.

But according to music producer Catherine Marks the track nearly didn't make the album at all.

Here she tells Newsbeat why.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.