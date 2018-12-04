My house is falling in the sea

Video

Darcy's 15 and sometimes at night, she and her family can hear large parts of the cliff next to their house falling onto the beach below.

Many experts believe global warming has sped up the rate of coastal erosion - and coastal defences installed a few years ago haven't helped.

Now Darcy and her family will be forced to move home.

