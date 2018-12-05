'People told me to kill myself for blackfishing'

Video

Aga, who asked to be referred to as Alicja, has been accused of pretending to be black on social media.

She says she's received death threats from people as a result.

The 20-year-old says her skin is naturally "not pale". But she does admit to making it darker.

