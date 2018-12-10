Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roger the kangaroo and other big beasts from around the world
Roger, an "enormous" kangaroo, has died at the age of 12.
His keepers say he'll be missed but he was by no means the only impressive animal.
From "handsome" gorillas to muscly dogs, meet the others who have become world-famous.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-46513070/roger-the-kangaroo-and-other-big-beasts-from-around-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window