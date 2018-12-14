My Tumour Made Me Trendy

Video

Fashion influencer Arooj Aftab's style is baggy fashion.

She's thriving in an industry where looks are key, but she's hiding something under her clothes.

The 22-year-old blogger has neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1 - a condition which causes tumours to grow along her nerves.

For the first time, she reveals her condition on camera and meets someone who has NF but can't keep it covered.

