From 'ghetto kid' to heavyweight star

Video
Dillian Whyte: 'Warrior' ready for Dereck Chisora rematch
British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte will take on Dereck Chisora in a rematch in London on Saturday.
Radio 1 Newsbeat’s spent the last three months behind the scenes with the 30-year-old as he prepares for the fight.
Dillian used to train himself in south London and up until 2015 had never even seen a physio, but is now based at Loughborough University as he chases his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world.
Journalist: Eleanor Roper
Video Journalist: Woody Morris
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
19 Dec 2018