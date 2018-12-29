Viral dance crazes are 'the new music videos'

Video

Loads of dance crazes have found fame on social media.

From Drake's In My Feelings, to Shaku Shaku, to The Floss - dance has been at the forefront of some of the biggest tunes of 2018.

Here Bonnie Lister Parsons, CEO of dance company Seen on Screen, reveals exactly how viral dance crazes are now being used by top artists to sell their music.

Video produced by De'Graft Mensah

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.