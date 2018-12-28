How I write songs for 1D and Little Mix

Media player
How to write a song: Tips from 1D and Little Mix writer
Ed Drewett has written hit songs for One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs.
Turn up your sound and listen as he gives Radio 1 Newsbeat an insight into how he crafts a tune, and why he'll probably always love a big chorus more than his unborn child!
