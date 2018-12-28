How I write songs for 1D and Little Mix

Video

Ed Drewett has written hit songs for One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Turn up your sound and listen as he gives Radio 1 Newsbeat an insight into how he crafts a tune, and why he'll probably always love a big chorus more than his unborn child!

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.