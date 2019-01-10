Being 17: The life of a teenager in Thailand

Video

Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?

Yean has lived in the Thai capital Bangkok her whole life, and like many 17-year-olds the most important things to her right now are her friends, family, and her future.

We spend a day with Yean as she shows us what it's like to grow up in Thailand's biggest city.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

