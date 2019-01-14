Video

A meme involving families from all around the world has gone viral this week.

It's being called the 'four generations challenge' and it shows kids getting together with their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents to show off how many generations exist in one family.

The meme started in China but has since spread to countries all over the world. Some videos have up to 20 million views.

Most of the memes show four generations - which how how the challenge got its name.

But how big is your family? We want your to do your very own Newsround generations challenge!

Get as many generations together as you can and send us your videos or snaps!