Being 17: The life of a teenager in Uganda

Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?

For 17-year-old Joy, his Saturday starts early with family prayers, before leaving for school shortly after 6am. Joy says the most important things in his life right now are religion and doing well at school, but he also dreams of recording and releasing music within the next few years.

We spend a day with Joy as he shows us what it's like to grow up in Uganda’s capital city.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

