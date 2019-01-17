Turkish NBA star: Why I can't leave the USA

Video

NBA team the New York Knicks will be playing against the Washington Wizards in London on Thursday - but the Knicks will be without star player Enes Kanter.

The 26-year-old centre has been a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - who he's called "a dictator" - and says he's afraid he'll be sent back to Turkey if he gets on a plane to London.

Turkish media reports that an international arrest warrant has been issued for the NBA star.

