Being 17: The life of a teenager in Lebanon

For 17-year-old Tiffany, Lebanon is the perfect mix of European and Arabic culture with an amazing nightlife. But she thinks its location on the Mediterranean Sea, bordering Syria and Israel, means that many people think it’s a violent country.

Between 1975 and 1990 war destroyed a lot of Lebanon, but the country has been mostly peaceful for more than a decade. and Tiffany says she feels safe in Beirut.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

