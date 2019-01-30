Attacked actor 'has tasted brutality of hatred'

Video

American actor Jussie Smollet has been attacked in Chicago by two men shouting racist and homophobic slurs.

He was hit in the face, had an "unknown chemical substance" poured on him and a rope was wrapped around his neck.

Celebrities and famous friends, including Ariana Grande, Ellen and Steve Harvey, have been showing their support for him with videos and messages posted online.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.