After journalist Marie Colvin was killed in Syria in 2012, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claimed she'd worked with terrorists.

But now, a US court has ruled that she was killed by the Syrian army and is demanding Assad's government pay hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damages.

A new movie about Marie's life and work, A Private War, is also out now.

