How quickly could you win an Oscar?

Oscars 2019: How long should it take to say thank you?
Imagine one of the biggest moments of your life. It probably lasts more than 90 seconds in your mind.
But that's how long Oscar nominees have been asked to take from finding out they've won to finishing their acceptance speech in order to save time.
Watch this video and see if you could make the long walk to fame and thank everyone you need to in a minute and a half.
05 Feb 2019
