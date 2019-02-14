Being 17: The life of a teenager in Egypt

Video

Tayeb’s family have been making vases, jugs and other souvenirs from alabaster stone for generations.

The 17-year-old is even more committed to carrying on the family business after his father passed away several years ago.

Despite tourism in Egypt struggling in recent years, Tayeb remains optimistic that people will soon start visiting again in larger numbers. He dreams of expanding the business and selling Egyptian alabaster products around the world.

We spend a day with Tayeb as he shows us what it's like to grow up in Egypt.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

