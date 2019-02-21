Being 17: The life of a teenager in Ukraine

Ukraine: The life of a 17-year-old in Kiev
Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?
Seventeen-year-old Ivan dreams of finding a girlfriend and moving to the United States.
For now though he spends his Saturday playing guitar, meeting friends, and playing volleyball.
We spend a day with Ivan as he shows us what it's like to grow up in Ukraine.
Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.
Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov
