Being 17: The life of a teenager in Ukraine

Video

Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?

Seventeen-year-old Ivan dreams of finding a girlfriend and moving to the United States.

For now though he spends his Saturday playing guitar, meeting friends, and playing volleyball.

We spend a day with Ivan as he shows us what it's like to grow up in Ukraine.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov

