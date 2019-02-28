Being 17: The life of a teenager in Senegal

Video

Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?

Seventeen-year-old Abdoulaye hopes one day he'll be able to help shape the future of Senegal.

But for now the most important things in his life are his faith and studying.

We spend a day with Abdoulaye as he shows us what it's like to grow up in Senegal.

Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.

Video produced by Moose Campbell and Daisy Walsh