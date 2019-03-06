Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solomon Islands: Oil spill threatening endangered coral reef
A ship carrying 770 tonnes of oil has hit land in the South Pacific Ocean.
It happened last month but is now spreading and threatening an endangered World Heritage coral reef.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-47474877/solomon-islands-oil-spill-threatening-endangered-coral-reefRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window