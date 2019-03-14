Being 17: The life of a teenager in Russia

Russia: The life of a 17-year-old in Moscow
Is it harder to be a teenager now than ever before?
Katya is 17 years old and likes to spend her free time organising and going to gigs of local bands.
But she says her priority this year should be to re-sit her exams so she can go to university.
We spend a day with Katya as she shows us what it's like to grow up in the Russian capital.
Being 17 is a series created by the BBC World Service and Radio 1 Newsbeat looking at how 17-year-olds all over the world spend their Saturdays.
Video produced by Elizaveta Vereykina, Elizaveta Fokht-Babushkina, and Matt Wareham.
14 Mar 2019