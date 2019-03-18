Sniffing lemons key to exam success?

Video

A study suggests "positive triggers" like smelling lemons and squeezing your ears could help revision.

Neuroscientists looked at how teenage brains work to help optimise learning.

After working with Queen Anne’s School, near Reading, for around five years they came up with what they call "the ultimate revision guide".

It advises pupils not to study too late at night and try to revise at the same time of day at which exams are sat.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.