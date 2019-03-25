Battling to be Bi - a Newsbeat documentary

Video

Is society truly accepting of bisexuality?

To find out, Radio 1 Newsbeat follows the campaign for the UK's first major Bi Pride.

We also hear from bisexual people about the struggles they've faced because they're not attracted to just one gender.

