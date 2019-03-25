Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beatboxers from a London academy give Frankenstein a slick remix
Frankenstein is a character from a classic horror story written by Mary Shelley.
Over 200 years later it's being turned into a hip-hop performance by a group of young people in London.
The Beatboxing Academy helps give young people confidence and new skills.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-47686576/beatboxers-from-a-london-academy-give-frankenstein-a-slick-remixRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window