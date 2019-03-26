Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elephant in 'bad mood' joins commute in Chinese town
An elephant has ended up on the streets of the Chinese city of Meng’a, in Yunnan Province, after it was forced out of its herd.
Experts say it was separated after failing to find a mate, which left it in "a bad mood".
26 Mar 2019
