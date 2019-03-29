'I never want to hear the word Brexit again'

Media player
Brexit: People's messages to Europe in Kent phonebox
People have been leaving voicemails to the EU in a special Brexit phonebox in Kent.
The metal box - called +44 Leave A Message for Europe - is a project by artist Joe Sweeney.
He says it will be important in the future to be able to listen back to what people were saying about Brexit at the time.
Video journalist: Tyler Anderson
