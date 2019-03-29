Band killed in crash were 'lovely, lovely men'

Video

Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens has paid tribute to both members of the band Her's - who died in a car crash in the US.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and Audun Laading, 25, died along with their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson.

They were travelling to a gig in California.

Huw has told Radio 1 Newsbeat the two "sweet friends", who had been backed by BBC Introducing, had a bright future in music ahead of them.

