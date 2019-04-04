Shark's-eye view of a great white hunting

Video

Great white sharks have been filmed hunting in kelp forests for the first time, according to scientists at Murdoch University.

It was previously believed that great whites were too big to enter the kelp and would wait to ambush seals on the outskirts.

“The film we collected gives us a new perspective on this species. We can see how they interact with their surroundings in real time, and they are able to make some pretty spectacular 180 degree turns in the kelp forest,” said Briton Oliver Jewell, who led the Australian university's research.

The footage was captured off the South African coast after researchers strapped cameras to the backs of eight great whites.

