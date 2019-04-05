Dillian Whyte: Fighting To Be Champ

Video

What will it take for British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte to get a shot at a world title?

It's proving difficult to get a bout against a world champion - some say it's a "stitch-up".

Radio 1 Newsbeat has spent the last eight months following the twists and turns in the 30-year-old's career.

In the tense build-up to his fight with Derek Chisora, we look at what it takes to be a top class fighter, and delve into the business of boxing.

