Using virtual reality to stop bullying

You've heard of virtual reality in gaming. Now it’s being suggested as a way of tackling bullying in schools.

A new app has been created by the Open University to get children to think about prejudiced attitudes towards people from different backgrounds.

Radio 1 Newsbeat's Nomia Iqbal tries out the tech and speaks to those behind the idea.

Video producer: Woody Morris

  • 09 Apr 2019
