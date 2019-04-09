Using virtual reality to stop bullying

Video

You've heard of virtual reality in gaming. Now it’s being suggested as a way of tackling bullying in schools.

A new app has been created by the Open University to get children to think about prejudiced attitudes towards people from different backgrounds.

Radio 1 Newsbeat's Nomia Iqbal tries out the tech and speaks to those behind the idea.

Video producer: Woody Morris

