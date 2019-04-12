Game of Thrones: How to speak Dothraki

Video

Ever wondered how the fictional languages in Game of Thrones are developed?

It's David Peterson's job to come up with the made-up languages like Dothraki and Valyrian - he invents the sounds, the structure, even the grammar.

Radio 1 Newsbeat asked him to translate some erm... essential phrases into Dothraki.

Filmed by Woody Morris and edited by Tyler Anderson.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.