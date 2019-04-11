Trying Nintendo's new virtual reality kit

Video

Virtual reality has been described in recent years as the future of gaming.

Headsets like the Playstation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE have moved the technology on, but have failed to break into the mainstream.

Now Nintendo is bringing out a special range of its cardboard Labo kits.

Newsbeat's gaming reporter Steffan Powell has been to find out how it's different to the other VR headsets already on the market.

Video producer: Woody Morris

