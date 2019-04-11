What the EU's latest Brexit plea means

Video

Brexit's been given a "flexible extension" until 31 October 2019.

That gives the UK an extra six months to find a way of leaving the EU.

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, asked the UK to "not waste this time" but what else did he say and what does it actually mean?

