Spurs vs Ajax: Darts with van der Vaart

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Ajax: Darts with Rafael van der Vaart
Spurs play Ajax in the Champions League Semi final tonight – and it’ll be a tense watch for Rafael van der Vaart, a striker who spent time at both clubs.
The ex-Netherlands international has recently announced he's entering a professional darts tournament.
So we challenged him to a game - and got his thoughts on the match.
Filmed by Will Chalk.
-
30 Apr 2019
