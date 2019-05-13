The Iceland band bringing BDSM to Eurovision

Video

Iceland's entry to Eurovision 2019 is anti-capitalist, techno performance, BDSM (bondage and discipline, sadism and masochism) band Hatari.

Every year Eurovision is held in the country which won the previous competition, and in 2018 Israeli entrant Netta and her song Toy won.

Hatari say the competition was founded in the spirit of "peace and unity", and that they're "conflicted" about performing in Israel due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays on Radio 1 and 1Xtra - or listen back here.