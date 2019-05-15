Eurovision: What's the fuss?

Eurovision Tel Aviv 2019: What's the fuss?
Nearly 200 million people watch it and some countries send their most critically acclaimed acts. Naff and cheesy or fun and loved worldwide – just what's the fuss about Eurovision?
This year it's bigger than ever, most of the acts are under 30 and some countries are sending their nation's most successful stars.
Radio 1 Newsbeat reporters Steve Holden and Daniel Rosney explain how it's become the most-watched live music event in the world and how the competition is moving away from its past image.
