Eurovision: What's the fuss?

Video

Nearly 200 million people watch it and some countries send their most critically acclaimed acts. Naff and cheesy or fun and loved worldwide – just what's the fuss about Eurovision?

This year it's bigger than ever, most of the acts are under 30 and some countries are sending their nation's most successful stars.

Radio 1 Newsbeat reporters Steve Holden and Daniel Rosney explain how it's become the most-watched live music event in the world and how the competition is moving away from its past image.

Read more: Why Eurovision is bigger than ever

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.