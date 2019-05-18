What's bigger, Eurovision or the FA Cup?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision v FA Cup: Scott and Chris make their case
Scott Mills says Eurovision is "gay Christmas" - an event he looks forward to every year.
But Chris Stark's "whole life" has been building up to Watford's FA Cup final.
Both events are taking place on Saturday, but which is bigger? The Radio 1 DJs go head-to-head.
Video producer: Woody Morris
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.
-
18 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window