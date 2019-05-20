What happens when you have a migraine?

Media player
Migraine: What happens in the brain when you have one?
It's estimated that one in seven people experience migraines.
They cause some people to see flashing lights and can even lead to temporary blindness.
Others feel dizzy, get pins and needles and vomit.
But what happens in the brain when you get a migraine?
Find out how it feels to live with migraines in the latest Newsbeat documentary Migraines: More Than a Headache.
20 May 2019
