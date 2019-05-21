'Cold water swimming helps stop my migraines'

Video

Eimear Donnelly is 28 and gets around 20 headache days a month because of chronic migraines.

"It's a really complicated condition, and no-one has the answers so you have to go searching yourself,” she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

She swims outdoors in cold water which she says helps prevent the migraines and makes her feel better.

