Art, views and a parmo: My guide to Boro

Stormzy, Little Mix, The 1975 and Miley Cyrus are all in Middlesbrough for Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Local blogger Sophie Spaldin showed Newsbeat her favourite things to do and see in the town, including an art gallery, a cafe and of course, a taste of the local speciality: chicken parmo.

Filmed and edited by Woody Morris

