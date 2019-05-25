Video

After weeks of chart battles and a blossoming bromance on social media, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy finally crossed paths at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

Lewis tells Newsbeat how it happened and suggests what's next in their relationship.

Could a collaboration be on the cards?

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.